Alpine Corporation 70 in. Tall Indoor/Outdoor Metal Tiered Floor Water Fountain

Bring calming ambiance to your space with the Alpine Corporation Hanging Leaf Tiered Floor Fountain. Set the mood for meditation or romance with this remarkable 19-tier fountain with falling leaves design. As water cascades from one leaf to the next, it makes soft sounds to help you relax. The fountain is made of durable iron with a silver finish to provide an attractive rustic look to your yard, perfect for small, tight spaces. To use, simply plug in to an outlet, fill lower basin with water, and watch as the interior pump creates a lovely water flow. With a 1-year warranty, you can be confident in the quality of your purchase. Fountain measures 11 in. L x 11 in. W x 70 in. H for a perfect fit in your yard, entryway, garden, patio, and more. Alpine Corporation is one of America's leading designers, importers, and distributors of superior quality home and garden decor products. Alpine's award winning in-house design team continuously develops new and innovative "statements pieces" for your home and garden. Your outdoor living spaces will be the envy of the neighborhood with our wide assortment of fresh, fashionable and contemporary products, from beautifully crafted solar garden stakes featuring patented motion and fiber optic lighting technology to gorgeous glass and glow-in-the-dark bird baths and feeders.