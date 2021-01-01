Walker Edison Furniture Company 70 in. Reclaimed Barnwood Composite TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 78 in. with Electric Fireplace, Rustic Oak

Buckle down on farmhouse charm without having to wander out to an actual barn to gather firewood thanks to the electric fireplace TV stand. The heater comes with a faux wood hearth and the ability to control the light and heat options separately on the unit so you can achieve a variety of ambiances at the flip of a switch. This rustic console with mesh metal drop door cabinets includes cord management, open and closed storage and can accommodate up to a 75 TV. Color: Rustic Oak.