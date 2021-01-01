Advertisement
WoodPro Trim Head Screws are coated by PPG Industries with a superior 1, 000 hour Electro-Polyseal coating for consistent layering that prevents recess fill while offering superior corrosion protection. The secure STAR drive helps reduce bit slippage and a sharp Type-17 point provides quick starting and effortless drilling. The small head and thin shank are designed to prevent mushrooming and help conceal the fastener. For interior and exterior use. 1lb and 5lb packages include one bit. WOODPRO #7 x 1-1/2-in Gold Ecoat Trim Exterior Trim Screws | TH7X112-1