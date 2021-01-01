Buy the 7" Black Wooden Letter by ArtMinds® at Michaels. com. Explore endless creative possibilities with the A Black Wooden Letter by ArtMinds®. Explore endless creative possibilities with this black wooden letter by ArtMinds. This letter is perfect to use as a monogram or to combine with others to spell out your name, favorite quote or sentiment. You can hand paint and embellish it and then use it to create a bold sign or to decorate walls and doors. Details: Black 7" Wood | 7" Black Wooden Letter by ArtMinds® | Alphabet E | 7 in | Michaels®