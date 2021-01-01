Himalayan Glow 7-Watt Incandescent Wall Plugin Salt Night Light

Himalayan night light salt lamp has a unique basket frame made from metal and filled with 100 % natural rock salt crystals. Bring divine harmony to any room with this beautiful salt crystal lamp. Its therapeutic glow of orange hues infuses a natural calm bringing the mind and body to a gradual sense of tranquility and well-being. Experience it for yourself, but wait. WBM salt lamp has an in-built rotatable base to fit any type of the plug with manual on/off switch and has a detachable base to easily replace the bulb. You can put it in your TV room or your office. It really doesn't matter which room you choose, it is totally up to you where you want to place this unique gift of nature. Item # 1809 weight approximately: 0.5 to 1 lbs. Dimensions approximately: 2.36 in. x 3.74 in. x 5.59 in. No 2 are alike, due to the nature of rock color, size, weight may vary. Disclaimer - The statements enclosed herein have not been evaluated by the food and drug Administration. The products mentioned on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information and statements made are for education purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your family doctor.