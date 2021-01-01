7 Tablet 7 display 32 GB Black + 7 Tablet Case Charcoal Black + NuPro Clear Screen Protector 2Pack

7' IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD) 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording, Dual-band Wi-Fi Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music with Alexa Hands-free Better together Protect your 7 Tablet with the durable 7 Tablet Standing Case and Screen Protector at home or on the go. Use the Case's built-in stand to browse the web, watch a movie, or read a book hands-freein portrait or landscape.