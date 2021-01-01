Measuring 7", these Black Square Dessert Plates are ideal for Halloween parties, birthday parties and semi-formal events. Disposable paper plates make cleaning up simple. Bring an elegant touch to your party table with our Square Black Dessert Plates. Perfect for your Halloween or "over the hill" birthday party, these Square Black Plates are a classic addition to any occasion. Serve all your favorite desserts and appetizers with these convenient paper plates. Disposable tableware makes after party clean up easy. Coordinate with other black party supplies and decorations. Square Black Cake Plates come in a package of 16 and measure 7" x 7". Details: Package of 16 Square Black Dessert Plates Black Square Cake Plates measure 7" x 7" Perfect for your Halloween party, birthday party, graduation party and more Disposable tableware makes after party clean up easy Coordinate with other black party supplies and decorations | 7" Black Square Dessert Plates, 16ct By Unique | Michaels®