From the holiday aisle
7' Green Spruce Tree Artificial Christmas Tree
Advertisement
Features:Product may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownTree Type: ArtificialTip Material: PVC (polyvinyl chloride)Tip Material Details: 100% PVCBranch Construction: HingedNumber of Assembly Sections: 3Assembly Special Features: Pre Fluffed: Branch Tip Count: 933Tree Durability: Flame RetardantTree Frame Material: AluminumStorage Bag Included: NoNeedle Color: GreenShape: Regular (Full)Branch Features: Does Not ApplyFoliage Lushness: LushLights Included: NoBulb Type: Power Source: Light Color: Light Tone: Light Functions: Light Controller Type: Light Count: Stay-Lit Bulbs: Tree Topper Outlet Included: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Lead Cord Length: Extra Bulbs/Fuses Included: Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage: Stand Included: YesStand Type: Tree standStand Height: Stand Bottom Width: Stand Finish: Stand Material: Stand Compatibility: Decorations Included: NoPre-Attached Decorations: Decoration Type: Tree Family: N/APine Species: Fir Species: Spruce Species: Greenery Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterSpefications:UL Listed: cETL Listed: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: CE Certified: ETL Listed: PEFC Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Tree Height (Including Stand): 84Tree Base Diameter - Side to Side: 52Tree Base Depth - Front to Back: 52Overall Product Weight: 33.5Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Warranty: