Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Hand Mixer - Red

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer Hands-free mixing with complete bowl coverage Built for a variety of batters and mixes, this Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer can do everything from whip delicate meringues to mix sticky bread dough. The powerful 300 watt motor can handle the thickest of ingredients, including those peanut butter chocolate chip cookies your family devours. And the best part is, you never have to scrape the bowl or hand-mix at the end – the planetary mixing action rotates the beaters around the entire bowl, for even and complete mixing. Seven speeds lets you go from a slow stir to a fast mix, with exact control at each one. Plus, a helpful guide at the mixer's top lets you know which speed to use for various mixing methods. Nonslip feet keep the mixer still while in use, and the splatter shield guards against messy drips, drops and spills. Attachments include a flat beater, dough hook and whisk. All attachments, as well as the stainless steel 4-quart mixing bowl, are dishwasher safe for fast cleanup. Top Bullets: •COMPLETE BOWL COVERAGE. Mix hands-free with excellent results every time. Planetary mixing action rotates the beaters around the 4 quart, stainless steel bowl, for even and complete mixing. No scraping necessary. •BETTER MIXING THAN 2-BEATER STAND MIXERS. This stand mixer has the same mixing action as KitchenAid stand mixers*. Tilt-up head for adding ingredients and changing attachments quickly. •POWERFUL 300 WATT MOTOR. Mix thick batters and doughs like breads, cookies and more with ease. •DOUGH HOOK , WHISK AND FLAT BEATER INCLUDED. For more mixing versatility. Flat beater and dough hook are nonstick, and all three attachments are dishwasher-safe. A splatter shield guards against messy drips, drops and spills. •7 SPEEDS and MIXING GUIDE. Seven speeds lets you go from a slow stir to a fast mix, with exact control at each one. Plus, a helpful guide at the mixer's top lets you know which speed to use for various mixing methods.