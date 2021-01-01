From etosell
8.7 " Saturn Lamp, 16Colors LED With Wood Stand, Remote & Touch Control USB Rechargeable
Advertisement
Material color: ivory whiteProduct material: edible biodegradable PLA (non-toxic and non-polluting material)Light model: imported LED lamp beadsProduction process: 3D printingBattery type: polymer lithium batteryBattery capacity: 300 mABattery life: 6-10 hoursPower output: USB-DC2.5Product accessories: solid wood bracket, USB cable, manual, remote control (only available for 16-color remote control products)Product power: 1WRated voltage: 110~220VSurface accuracy: 12.5umLighting wattage: 0.1W~1.5WProduct voltage: 3.7VAverage service life: 20000 hoursCharging time: 1-2 hoursProduct description: 3D printing Saturn lamp, real texture, real restoration, creative decoration, essential for gifts.Product description: Polylactic acid (PLA) material: It is a new type of degradable material, non-toxic and harmless to the human body, healthy and environmentally friendly, and is recognized as an environmentally friendly material.Product style Product colorShoot three colors 13CM: yellow, white, warm white lightTouch three colors 15CM: yellow, white, warm white lightRemote control 16 colors