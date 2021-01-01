From cook n home

Cook N Home 1.7-qt. Saucepan with Lid

$34.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Cook N Home non-stick ceramic coating die cast saucepan with glass lid 1.7-qt, extra hard and super smooth ceramic type coating better performance than common type non-stick, it is PTFE and PFOA free. High quality pressure casting manufacturing by advanced technology, fine grade aluminum to ensure superb heat distribution. Dishwasher safe, not for induction stove, works on all other type include gas, electric, coil, halogen, ceramic heating etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com