Cook N Home 1.7-qt. Saucepan with Lid
Cook N Home non-stick ceramic coating die cast saucepan with glass lid 1.7-qt, extra hard and super smooth ceramic type coating better performance than common type non-stick, it is PTFE and PFOA free. High quality pressure casting manufacturing by advanced technology, fine grade aluminum to ensure superb heat distribution. Dishwasher safe, not for induction stove, works on all other type include gas, electric, coil, halogen, ceramic heating etc.