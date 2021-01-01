Costway 7-Pieces Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Turquoise Cushions

Enjoy your outdoor leisure time with this 7-piece sectional rattan sofa set. Our 7-pieces rattan sofa set comes with 3 corner chairs, 1 table and 3 ottomans, which will create a super comfortable and spacious outdoor seating area for you and your family. Each piece of this set can be used individually or in combination based on your need. With sturdy steel construction and all-weather PE wicker, this outdoor patio furniture set is durable and stable enough to support a long service life. Thick sponge padded cushions can provide great comfort for you. And equipped with zippers, the covers of cushions are easy to remove and clean. The matching dining table with a large plastic wood top is perfect for holding drinks and food as you lounge in the sun. Besides, this modern wicker furniture is perfect for any outdoor space including yards, patios, gardens, porches or indoors if you want.