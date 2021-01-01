MIHOUSE FURNITUREINC 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Beige Cushions

An ideal patio set for laying out on a comfortable spring afternoon or entertaining guests late in the day, this sophisticated rattan patio set will be a charming addition to any outdoor area. The eye-catching textured rattan surface is crafted with high quality tightly woven wicker that is reinforced with a rust resistant steel frame. Coupled with a stylish modern design, this set will bring your backyard to life instantly, while a high quality construction allows this set to last for years to come. Thick seat and back cushions will allow you and your guests to relax in comfort, while the removable zippered cushions keep your set looking in tip top shape and brand new as time goes on.