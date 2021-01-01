From modern threads
Modern Threads 7 Piece Textured Solid Comforter Set, Kate, White, Queen
Advertisement
Set Includes: (1) One comforter(2) Standard shams(2) Euro shams(2) Two decorative pillows. Queen Dimensions:1 Comforter is 90 inches wide x 90 inches long2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 27 inches long2 Euro Pillow Shams are 26 inches wide x 26 inches long1 Rectangular Decorative Pillow is 12 inches wide x 18 inches long1 Square Decorative Pillow is 18 inches wide x 18 inches long King Dimensions:1 Comforter is 104 inches wide x 90 inches long2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 36 inches long2 Euro Pillow Shams are 26 inches wide x 26 inches long1 Rectangular Decorative Pillow is 12 inches wide x 18 inches long1 Square Decorative Pillow is 18 inches wide x 18 inches long