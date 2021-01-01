Honey-Can-Do 7-Piece Split Willow Woven Bathroom Storage Basket Set, Gray

There are many things satisfying about a set. A set matches, coordinating a space by tying together different functional items with a cohesive look and feel. A set saves time, sparing home designers multiple trips over spans of time to gather what a space needs. And lastly, a set thinks of things we might otherwise overlook. When looking at this seven-piece bathroom storage basket set, it’s hard to say much has gone unconsidered. The set accounts for essential storage, like a toilet tissue holder and a waste basket. But also includes nice-to-haves, like a magazine basket and clothes hamper, so that dirty laundry doesn’t pile on the floor tile. In one fell swoop, this split willow weave storage basket set turns a bathroom from a blank slate to a coordinated, homey retreat.