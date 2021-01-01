Bare Home 7 Piece Sheet Set, Microfiber, 2 Extra Pillowcases, Split King, Turquoise

WHAT'S INCLUDED: 7 Piece Split King Sheet Set includes 4 King Pillowcases (20" x 40"), 2 Twin XL Fitted Sheets (39" x 80" x 15" pocket), and 1 King Flat Sheet (108" x 102"). Fully elasticized fitted sheet is designed to hug your mattress up to 15 inches deep.SOFT AND COZY: Our Bare Home 7 Piece, Premium Bedding Set has everything you need for a peaceful night’s sleep. Our bedding set is designed with breathability in mind to provide plush comfort for both summer and winter nights.MODERN DESIGN: Experience the latest in bedding technology with our unique Hydro-Brush process for exceptional softness and long lasting durability. Stain, fade and wrinkle resistant, our sheets are made to last.BREATHE CLEARLY: No more worrying about allergens in your bed. Our breathable, microfiber bedding is hypoallergenic and perfect for those with allergies or asthma.EASY CARE: Our sheets are wrinkle resistant and will not fade, even after countless washes. Toss them in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry on low.