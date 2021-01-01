7 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

Invite the whole crew over now that you have enough seating to go around with this 7 piece corner sectional. Its powder-coated steel frame helps resist rust and its all-weather, UV resistant resin wicker maintains a bright and fresh appearance year after year. Convenient fastening clips keep things from getting out of place and the tempered glass coffee table gives you ample space to play a friendly game of cards or rest your drinks down. Frame Color/Cushion Color: Black Frame/Ash Gray Cushion