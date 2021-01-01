From sweet home collection
7 Piece Microfiber Egyptian Quality Deep Pocket Bedroom Sheet Set, Sweet Home Collection, Pale Pink, Split King
Advertisement
Beauty sleep begins with luxurious materials and sumptuous details. Refresh the look of your bedding with our Incredibly Soft 1500¬†Count Egyptian Comfort 100% Polyester Microfiber 6 Piece Sheet Set. Beautiful super soft sheet sets that feel great, look great, and have the comfort level of Egyptian Cotton¬† This¬†6 piece set has¬†double the regular number of pillowcases that our standard sheet sets.That's 4 Pillowcases in the Full, Queen, King and Cal King Sizes instead of two.And 2 Pillowcases in the Twin size instead of one, in addition, The Split King includes an extra Fitted Sheet Style that's¬†a cut above the rest.¬† Features: 100% Luxury 1500 Thread Count Microfiber Yarns¬†Deep pockets designed to fit mattresses up to 16\ deep for most sizesRV Queen Deep pockets designed to fit mattresses up to 10\" deepBrand new