The modern and chic outdoor dining set includes a table and 6 chairs, which is perfect for dining party with your family and friends. The outdoor dining set comes with a large dinging table, which provides enough space for dining. 6 Poly rattan stackable chairs feature high backrest and wide seating which design for a comfortable experience. In order to enhance comfy, this patio dining set comes with 6 soft cushions which are made of premium sponge and water-proof polyester cover. Comes with clear instruction and necessary, this patio dining set is easy to put together. CASAINC 7-Piece Brown Frame Patio Set with Brown Cushion(s) Included Polyester | WF-HW63200+