7 - Piece Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set

Have a big family? Just try this one. We like to think we’re in the business of creating harmony. The 7 Piece Dining Set offers beautiful details with a versatility that enhances any dining area. This casual wooden table features a smooth rectangular top and tapered legs. The 6 matching upholstered chairs include comfortable padded seat cushion in Espresso Faux Leather, wooden backrest with grid design, and square tapered legs. All carefully crafted with selected woods and veneers in rich espresso finish. With this dining set, you can enjoy your dinner with families and friends, chat over the wine cup, or read your favorite books with a cup of coffee. The dining set is the perfect piece to center your dining area and draw everyone in to create memories and laughter around the table.