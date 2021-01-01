7 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 7ft Cord Right Angle Plug Coax Protection $75000 INSURANCE SUPER7COAX

PROTECT ANY ELECTRONIC DEVICE FROM POWER SURGES & SPIKES: Surge Protector with seven outlets and protects your PC, personal computer, laptop, printer, scanner, router, phone, fax, modem, television, lamp or any other home/office electronics from dangerous power surges, spikes & line noise. PREMIUM SURGE PROTECTION WITH BUILT-IN COAX PROTECTION: This surge suppressor provides seven total NEMA 5-15R outlets and the ability to accommodate 3 large transformer plugs without covering the remaining outlets. Built-in 2.2 GHZ gold coax jacks prevent surges from damaging your cable/satellite equipment. The right-angle NEMA 5-15P flat plug allows furniture and equipment to be moved flush against the wall to save space. SAFETY FIRST! HIGH JOULE SURGE PROTECTOR - CONFORMS TO UL 1449 SAFETY STANDARDS: Automatic shutoff cuts power to all outlets when the protection circuit has been compromised. Diagnostic LEDS confirm when you are grounded and protected at a glance. 2160 joules me