The Sol Living yoga mat will provide you an ultimate yoga experience like never before. Flexibility, comfort and calmness define our yoga mats. A slip free backing and smooth surface absorbs sweat and wicks away moisture, to provide grip and traction for workouts. This yoga mat is perfect to take on the go for intense form of exercises, regular gym routines, Pilate classes, or any fitness and yoga sessions. This yoga mat is 6P-free and eco-friendly. The firm yoga exercise mat is lightweight, long-lasting and strong making it perfect for simple and stress-free fitness and workout regimes. Sol Living 12.7-mm Yoga Mat in Blue | EN-YP-PM004-TE