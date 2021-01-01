29.7" White Melamine and Engineered Wood Computer Desk

When you want to beautify your work, or study, space with something both gorgeous and practical, you're at just the right place. This desk complements any area in which it finds itself with its contemporary design and appealing appearance, while its composition makes it a perfect tool. This desk is superbly crafted from solid composite wood laminated on all sides in double faced durable melamine, which is stain, heat and scratch resistant. Furthermore, it has two drawers. As for measurements, they are 29.7' for height, 50.79' for width, and 19.69' for depth, and it weighs 89.28 pounds. You can match this desk with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. If you're looking for something to help you create a cozy environment for yourself, this desk is for you.