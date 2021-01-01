Northlight 7 in. White Lighted Ghost Halloween Marquee Decoration

Shed some light on your Halloween decor with this cute illuminated ghost marquee decoration. It features a white ghost with an evil smile and arms spread out. Great to use for parties as a nightlight or just an accent light for any decor. Product Features: Illuminated by 5 LED lights. Color: warm white bulbs. 1-sided design. LED lights use up to 80% less energy. Bulbs stay cool to the touch. Requires 2 AA size batteries, not included. Convenient on/off switch on the back. Comes ready-to-hang with keyhole hooks on the back. Recommended for indoor decorative use only. Dimensions: 7 in. H x 7 in. W x 1 in. D. Material(s): plastic.