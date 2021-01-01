Zinus 7 Inch Smart Metal Box Spring, Full & Michelle Compack Adjustable Steel Bed Frame for Box Spring and Mattress Set, Fits Twin to Queen Sizes

THE LAST BOX SPRING YOU’LL EVER NEED - Unlike a traditional box spring, the Smart box spring is made of solid steel that comes together in no time and is backed by our Zinus “Peace of Mind” 5 year warranty DURABLY ENGINEERED - Durable steel is used to construct the inside framework of this foundation; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs THOUGHTFULLY PACKAGED - All parts, tools and instructions pack into one compact box that ships straight to your door Box spring only, a bed frame or platform bed is required to support this foundation and is sold separately Durable steel frame adjusts easily to fit the width of a standard Twin, Full, or Queen Recessed outer legs make getting in and out of bed easy and painless Measures 70.5 Inches L x 7 Inches H, with adjustable widths of 38.5 Inches, 53.5 Inches, and 60 Inches Easy assembly with all tools and instructions included / Worry free 5 year warranty