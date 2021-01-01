From elevacity
Black Gray 7-inch Neoprene Tablet Sleeve Case for Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 3
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Slim and lightweight design coupled with shock absorbing Neoprene material that actively absorbs shock during travel Protects crucial internal components in the event of an accidental drop, greatly reduces the risk of screen cracking Exterior features 1 zippered pocket ideal for small accessories and items Dual zippered closure provides convenience and security Tablet compartment measures 8.25' x 5' x 0.55'