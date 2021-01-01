From pro mark
7 Inch LED Backlight TFT LCD Monitor for Car Rearview Cameras Car DVD Serveillance Camera STB Satellite Receiver and Other Video Equipment
Advertisement
1) 7' LED Backlight Color TFT LCD monitor. Works perfectly with car rearview cameras, supports Car DVD, serveillance camera, STB, satellite receiver and other video equipment. 2) Screen rotatable. Screen ratio 16:9/4:3 adjustable. Brightness, contrast, color adjustable. 3) With 2 AV input. AV1 connects to car DVD, VCR and other video equipment. AV2 to car backup camera. 4) Full color LED backlight display. High-resolution picture. No Audio input or output. Package Included: 1 x 7' Car Monitor, 1 x Holder, 1x Frame, 1 x Video & Power Cable, 1 x Remote Controller, 1 x User Manual. 5) Note: You are kindly suggested to ask a professional person or go to 4S car store for installing after buying if you do not know how to install.