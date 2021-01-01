From evesky

7 Inch LCD TFT Display 5 Touch Control HDMI VGA Monitor Screen Kit 800480/1024600 with Driver Board for Raspberry Pi 3(1024600 capacitive kit)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

7 Inch LCD TFT Display 5 Touch Control HDMI VGA Monitor Screen Kit.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com