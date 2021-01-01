From evolution salt
7 inch High Resolution 800480 TFT Color LCD Car Rear View Camera Monitor Support Rotating The Screen and 2 AV Inputs
Advertisement
With 2 AV input. AV1 connects to car DVD, VCR and other video equipment. AV2 to car backup camera Working perfectly with car DVD, VCD, camera, STB, satellite receiver, and other video equipment High Resolution 800*480, support rotating the screen. Screen Ratio 16: 9/4: 3 adjustable. Support adjust the brightness, contrast, color 2 ways to install: standing or mounting. Comes with an IR remote controller for a easy operation Low power consumption. No audio input or output