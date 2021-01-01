7-Inch Fillet Knife - German High Carbon Steel - Curved Flexible Blade for Boning, Filleting, and Trimming - Ergonomic Quad-Tang Handle

Best Quality Guranteed. SHARP & FLEXIBLE - A thin, flexible blade that allows for ease and precision while filleting fish. The narrow blade moves cleanly along bones and evenly slices along the skin, removing it effortlessly from the flesh. PREMIUM MATERIAL - Our cutlery is made from top-quality German X50CrMoV15 High Carbon Stainless Steel. It is forged and tempered to precise specifications and a Rockwell hardness of 55 - 57 that provides a superior edge and lasting durability. RAZOR SHARP - Each blade is precisely measured by laser for a world-class cutting edge. Every blade is sharpened to a 20 degree bevel angle. QUALITY MEETS COMFORT - Our quad tang design gives each knife exceptional balance, lasting durability, and superior comfort. In addition, each Pakkawood handle is infused with phenolic resin that combines the beautiful look of wood with the durability of plastic. LIFETIME WARRANTY - We value the quality and durability of our produc