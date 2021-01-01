Ramtech 7-inch Clip-on Visor Sun Shade Sunshade Suitable for Rand McNally TND 740 750 GPS + Free Bonus Stylus Pen & Screen Protector (Non-OEM) - VSC7

Clip-on Visor Sun Shade For 7-inch GPS (Non-OEM) Block out glare for a clear view of your GPS navigation screen. This shade clips over the top of your device to shield it from bright sunlight. NOTE: The visor sun shade is designed to sit around the readable/safe area of the screen. On GPS devices with slim bezels or edge to edge glass screens, the visor sun shade sits on the black frame of the screen and will not cover the full size of GPS. Package contents: 1x visor sun shade plus free bonus stylus pen and screen protector