VEIKOUS 17.7 in. x 15.74 in. Backless Wood Round Makeup Dressing Stool Vanity Stool in White

This Vanity Stool is an eye-catching addition to any home, which is perfect for use as an ottoman, vanity stool, shoe bench, or extra seating in any room. Simple white appearance and modern round legs can blend with any decor. I believe this color is easy to match your vanity desk. The legs are made from solid rubber wood, which is durable and sturdy. Soft cushioned top brings great comfort and relieves fatigue during long periods of sitting.