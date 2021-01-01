Ekena Millwork 7 in. x 2-3/8 in. x 87 in. Primed Polyurethane Double Raised Panel Pilaster Moulding

Pilasters are a type of door and window trim that are used to frame the vertical sides of doors and windows. Most often, they are used on front doors, but they are also used on garage doors and windows for texture and style. Originally created as a subtle alternative to columns, pilasters share the same basic shape as columns, with a plinth block on top of the pilaster section, which can be fluted, smooth or paneled. The type of pilaster you choose should match your home exterior and personal style and is sure to increase the value of your home and give it a distinctive look.