LamQee 4.7 in. W x 29 in. H 1-Light Black Vintage Iron Pendant-Light with Amber Glass Shade

This farmhouse pendant light features a classic mason jar glass shade and metal rod in painting black and rustic look finish on top, which can calm our modern tension by reconnecting us to the good old times. Hanging in group of 2 or more, it will give off plenty of brilliance while creating a charming farmhouse and vintage touch Ideal for a variety of spaces, from farmhouse pendant lighting for kitchens to pendant lights for study room, courtyard, corridor. It's great in dining rooms, bars, kitchen counters, over sinks and in bedrooms. This pendant light works with industrial, modern and transitional designs.