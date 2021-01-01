South Shore 17.7 in. Rectangular Natural White Oak Computer Desks with Folding Capacity, White Oak/Black

Folding Desk. This versatile little desk makes a great computer table, or even an accent table. It takes up very little space in a room and even less when its folded. How do you store it. Just fold it up: it becomes so thin, you can lean it against a wall or put it into a closet. A Minimalist Modern Look -Ideal for tight spaces. The clean lined, minimalist look of this piece means you can use the whole surface for your work. It calls to mind the old style school desks, with an up-to-date industrial-modern flavor. And everyone falls for the attractive metal legs, which add a lot of charm. Resistant Work Surface. The top is made of MDF, so you can be sure the desk is sturdy. The surface is covered in a thin layer of film, to make it water resistant. 1-year limited guarantee -South Shore is proud to stand behind this industrial folding computer desk with an exclusive 1-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. This product is made in China for South Shore with laminated particleboard and Metal. Accessories not included. Color: White Oak/Black.