TEKTON 7 in. Long Nose Pliers

Long, Slender Nose: Relative to their overall length, these pliers have an extra-long and slender nose that reaches deep into tight spaces and offers a deft grasp on small parts. Crosscut Teeth: Oriented at 120° to each other 60° to each side of the jaw centerline the serrations are cut in 2 passes to form regularly-spaced, diamond-shaped teeth. Unlike single serrations that are cut straight across the jaw, this pattern creates uniform contact across the jaw surface, allowing you to grasp, pull and twist evenly in any direction. Induction-Hardened Side Cutter for Soft Wire: Machining to an optimized 65° angle allows the blades to be strong yet sharp, producing a satisfyingly smooth, clean cut that requires minimal effort. After the full pliers have been heat treated, a secondary induction-heating process hardens just the blades to 58 HRC to 64 HRC, making them extremely durable and able to cut tougher materials. Lean and Practical Grips: Single-layer vinyl grips offer a bit of comfortable cushion and provide a smooth, yet nonslip surface. They're slim, not thick and bulky, so they stay out of the way when space is tight and are always easy to handle, even with gloves on.