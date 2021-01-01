The tile is made from a hardhoard and is mounted to a metal rectangle. The hook hangs down from the metal plate in the back and is about 2-1/2 in. from the base. The hook opens about 1 in. A hanger is attached to the metal plate and is about 1-1/2 in. long. Lots of room to hang up using a screw or paneling nail. Great for the home or office to hold keys leashes or just about anything. Dimension - 4.25 x 1 x 7 in. Item Weight - 0.25 lbs. Caroline's Treasures 7-in H x 4.25-in W Animals Print | LH9144SH4