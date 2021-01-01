TEKTON 7 in. Groove Joint Pliers (1 in. Jaw)

Angled Teeth: Sharp teeth on each jaw are angled to work with the direction of operation, creating a high-leverage nonslip bite like a pipe wrench. Interlocking Tongue and Grooves: Fully undercut and interlocking tongue and grooves won't slip or separate under high stress, providing superior joint strength and stability. Adjustable Fastener: A nut and bolt fastener allows the operating tension to be adjusted if needed, and unlike permanent rivets it can be used to re-calibrate and maintain performance throughout service life. Comfortable Handles: A broad, rounded handle profile distributes force evenly across your hand to reduce stress and pressure. Slim, nonslip grips add cushion and comfort without adding bulk.