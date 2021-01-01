TEKTON 7 in. Diagonal Cutting Pliers

Clean Cut with Minimal Effort: Machining the blades to an optimized 82° angle allows them to be strong yet sharp, producing a satisfyingly smooth, clean cut that requires minimal effort. After the full pliers have been heat treated, a secondary induction-heating process hardens just the blades to 58-64 HRC, making them extremely durable and able to cut tougher materials. Ergonomic Hand Position and Finger Clearance: Diagonal describes the offset of the blades relative to the plane of the handles, a feature that provides a comfortable hand and wrist position and clearance for fingers when working close to adjacent surfaces. Wide Profile Handles: Generous in overall size, the handles have an extra-wide, gently rounded profile that creates a large, smooth contact surface. This spreads out the pressure against your hand so you can comfortably squeeze as hard as needed. Slim, single-layer vinyl grips offer a bit of comfortable cushion and provide a smooth, yet nonslip surface.