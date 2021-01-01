VINOTEMP 9.7 in. 6-Bottle Wine Cooler, Stainless Steal

Maintain your small wine collection in this 6-Bottle Touch Screen Single-Zone Wine Cooler. The EL-6SILST Wine Cooler features a handsome design with black body, stainless door trim, dual-pane glass door with recessed handle, adjustable feet for leveling, and a touch screen temperature control panel on the outside for easy accessibility. Soft blue led lighting illuminates your small collection, creating a dramatic display. This compact, sleek wine cooler is a perfect fit for any part of your home that requires a touch of wine. Store up to 6 wine bottles on durable metal wire shelves and a bulk storage. This unit is designed for freestanding installation only. Color: Stainless Steal.