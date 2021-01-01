7-in-1 Type-C USB Hub, 160MM Cable USB HUB 7-in-1 Docking Station Type-c to hdmi 4K Gigabit Ethernet Port USB3.0 SD TF Card Adapter Multifunctional.

Splitter function: This audio extractor supports the distribution of HDMI source to 2 HDMI displays to meet your special needs. Extractor function: you can get audio through spdif and 3.5mm respectively through audio extractor. You will have more options to display audio and video sources. Resolution: The audio extractor supports up to 4K60hz, so you can watch your favorite movies, TV shows and photo collections. Compact and light, easy to carry, does not take up much storage space. Scope of Application: Widely used in laptops, computers, amplifiers, headphones, TVs, etc.