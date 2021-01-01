Easy Track’s Perfect Fit closet kit was made to be your easy-to-install, reach-in dream! Created with your closet in mind, the 7 ft. kit was designed to fit into your reach-in closet. Each kit includes both double-hanging and long-hanging space for dresses, button ups and more.?helving to hold sweaters, denim, shoes and miscellaneous belongings. And for some hidden storage, a drawer. With this kit, you’ll be able to fill any space and get organization at your fingertips. Enjoy the durable, scratch-resistant laminate material and the timeless Weathered Gray finish. Easy Track 7-ft W x 7-ft H Weathered Grey Wood Closet Kit in Gray | PH55-CG