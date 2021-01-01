Nearly Natural 7 ft. Sakaki Silk Tree

If you're a fan of leaves, then this is the ideal artificial tree selection for you. Standing at an impressive 7 ft. tall, this majestic sakaki tree will certainly command attention, whether you choose to display it in your home or office. Featuring a leaf count of 1,862 of leaves, this display has foliage to spare. Plus, no water is needed to keep this plant standing proud. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.