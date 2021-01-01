Add a little extra spook to your Halloween with this haunted 6.5-ft. purple PVC tree from Haunted Hill Farm. This ghostly tree will make an eerie statement in any room it’s placed in from the moment you unbox it. Purple PVC needles populate each branch and reflect light from every angle. Warm white string lights are evenly distributed throughout the tree and provide extra light to the frightening display. Metal-hinged branches make it easy to unfold each tier and begin fluffing. These metal branches are extra-durable and designed for many years of bending and folding in and out of storage. A matching metal tree stand is included to secure the tree upright. This tree can excellently fit on your porch, in your haunted house, or on your yard. Our Haunted Hill Farm PVC tree is the final nail in the coffin for your decor this Halloween! Haunted Hill Farm 7-ft Lighted Tree Free Standing Decoration in Purple | HH065PVCTREE-5PUR