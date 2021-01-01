From national tree company
National Tree Company 7 ft. Downswept Douglas® Blue Fir Tree with Clear Lights
Advertisement
This Downswept Douglas tree features Feel Real® branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. It features branches with a blue hue rather than the green color of traditional trees. This tree is pre-strung with 700 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Three section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.