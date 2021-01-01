Viking 7 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Liquid Propane Range VDR73624GAGLP

36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range with 4 Sealed Burners, 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Continuous Grates, Self-Clean, TruGlide™ Full Extension Racks, CoolLit™ LED Lights, Viking Elevation™ Burners, and Griddle: Arctic Grey, LP. EXCLUSIVE Viking Elevation™ Burners with brass flame ports boast 23,000 BTUs across the front of all width configurations, with multiple 15,000 BTUs and one 8,000 BTU burner across the rear. EXCLUSIVE VariSimmer™ Setting on ALL burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. EXCLUSIVE SureSpark™ Ignition System, ensures automatic ignition/re-ignition, should the burners extinguish at any time while cooking. Features the PATENT PENDING StayCool™ Trough Handle and grease containment system that strategically directs excess grease into a removable capture trough for quick and easy cleanup. Interchanges with the nonstick griddle providing versatility for griddling and easy cleanup. Heats evenly to provide consistent cooking across the entire surface and can be easily removed for cleaning. EXCLUSIVE GentleClose™ Door allows the door to slowly close, ensuring delicate baked goods are not disturbed. EXCLUSIVE TruGlide™ Full Extension Racks for safe and easy removal of heavy bakeware. NEW BlackChrome™ Knobs with CoolLit™ LED backlighting. Allows easy movement of pots and pans from burner to burner. PATENTED Vari-Speed Dual Flow™ Convection System has the largest fan in the industry; the 8 1/2" two-speed fan works bi-directionally for maximum airflow and excellent cooking results. EXCLUSIVE GourmetGlo™ Infrared Broiler provides intense heat to lock in savory juices. Concealed 10-pass dual bake element provides precise temperature control. EXCLUSIVE Rapid Ready™ Preheat provides one of the fastest preheats times - so your oven is ready to begin cooking when you are. Largest self-clean oven in the industry has enough space to accommodate various size bakeware for multi-rack cooking. Capacity: 5.6 Cu. Ft. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Sealed Burner. Drawer: None. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Dual Fuel. Continuous Grates: Yes. Number of Burners: 4. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Oven Control Type: Knobs. Griddle: Yes. Oven Racks: 3. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Self-Cleaning: Yes. Front Left Output: 23000. Back Left Output: 8000. Back Right Output: 15000. Front Right Output: 23000. Griddle Burner Rating: 15,000 BTU Nat./13,500 BTU LP (4.4 kW Nat/4.0 kW LP). BG107362SS: 10" H. backguard for 36" range. HS24736SS: 24" H. high shelf for 36" range. P36CRTSS: Countertop rear trim for 36" range. CRG7VGR: ViChrome Griddle accessory (for use with griddle model). CBGVGR: Bamboo Cover for 7 Series. LPKVGR: LP/Propane conversion kit for 7 Series. GCKVGR: Gas connector kit for 7 Series. WOKVGR7: Wok ring accessory for 7 Series. Electrical Requirements: See Electrical Requirements information in installation guide. Maximum Amp Usage: 240V - 28.5 amps / 208V - 24.7 amps. Overall Width: 35-7/8". Overall Height: To top of side trim - 35-15/16" min.; 37-9/16" max.; Legs adjust - 1-5/8". Overall Depth from Rear: To end of side panel - 25-1/4"; To the front of the door - 26-15/16"; To end of door handle - 30". Additions to Base Height: To top of island trim - add 1"; To the top of backguard - add 10"; To top of the high shelf - add 24-1/8". Oven Interior Width: 30-5/16". Oven Interior Height: 16-1/2". Oven Interior Depth: 19 1/2". Approximate Shipping Weight: 525 lbs. 2-Year Full: Complete product. 90-Day Full: Cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative items. 5-Year Limited: All gas burners, electric elements (Dual Fuel).