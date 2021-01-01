From nearly natural
Nearly Natural White 7 Foot Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Warm White Lights and 3852 Bendable Branches
Advertisement
Nearly Natural 7 Foot Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree With 600 Warm White Lights And 3852 Bendable Branches. Create a winter wonderland scene in the smallest spaces with this flocked artificial Christmas tree. Entirely effortless, it boasts a traditional silhouette made up of 3852 bendable tips for showcasing holiday ornaments - completely flocked with faux snow to create a winter-inspired Christmas. Pre-strung with 600 clear LED lights and stabilized on a metal stand, this flocked 7-foot tall artificial Christmas tree will transform any tight space into a joyous holiday setting.