From kalorik
Kalorik 7 Egg Cooker, Stainless Steel
FeaturesSUS 304 Stainless steel screwsSUS 202 Stainless steel lidStainless steel heating plateOn/off switch with lightEgg poacher for 2 eggsRemovable lid and egg tray for easy cleaningProduct Type: Egg CookerMaterial: Stainless SteelColor: 7Automatic Shutoff: YesElectric: YesTimer: YesDishwasher safe: NoMicrowave safe: NoNumber of cups: 7 DimensionsOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 6"Overall Width - Side to Side: 6"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.5"Overall Product Weight: 1 lbsDiameter: 6" SpecificationsCertifications: YesRIK1304