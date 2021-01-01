7 Drawers Chest Dresser - Gray White

Give your household essentials a cozy landing spot with the Rebrilliant 5-Drawer Dresser. This beautiful dresser chest features a tabletop surface and pull-out drawers to tuck away household clutter. The thoughtful design is great for small living spaces and works equally well near the bed or sofa. Organization enthusiasts will enjoy filling each drawer with clothing, linens, and knick-knicks from around the home. The lightweight frame makes this unit easy to transport and when not in use, simply fold the fabric drawers flat for storage. Use alone as a single unit or pair with any drawer configuration from the Rebrilliant Furniture Collection.Great for any room.Add this charming dresser to your bedroom for blankets and towels while displaying fresh flowers and photo frames on the tabletop. Place in any walk-in closet to organize your already stylish wardrobe and accessories. In the nursery, this dresser keeps baby products, toys, and story books organized and within reach. The possibilities are endless!About the design.5-drawer dresser with gray textured print.Lightweight and easy to assemble.Hardware and instructions INCLUDED.Drawers made of non-woven fabric.Made of steel and MDF wood with black finish.Accessories shown in image NOT INCLUDED.Measures approximately 39.50” L x 11.87” W x 24.62” H. Color: Black/Gray