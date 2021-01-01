Hodedah 7 Drawer Dresser with Two Locks, Black

Hodedah Contemporary 7-drawer Chest, White.The Hodedah Seven Drawer Chest strikes a perfect balance between your storage as well as design requirements. With its contemporary styling you can choose according to your decor, as this chest is available in multiple finishes. It is manufactured entirely out of wood which it makes it durable for many years. This chest has seven drawers out of which two have locks. Each drawer has sufficient support under them to handle extra weight, making the drawers sturdy. Up the drama by topping this simply chic chest with an abstract sculpture and large framed family photos.